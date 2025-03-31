SNG and house builder ink deal for 660 homes on former Oxford college land

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Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has signed a deal with house builder Barratt Redrow to deliver 660 homes on the edge of an Oxfordshire village.
Contracts have now been exchanged for the site in Kingston Bagpuize, once owned by St John’s College, Oxford, as part of a joint venture (JV) between Barratt and the 84,000-home housing association.
The scheme includes 231 affordable homes, including First Homes, as well as 70 care units and a primary school. It was given outline approval by Vale of White Horse Council in 2024.
The homes will benefit from modern, energy-efficient features including air source heat pumps and photovoltaic panels, together with green spaces, and leisure facilities all incorporated into the masterplan.
The development comprises a blend of houses and flats, ranging from one to five bedrooms. Homes will be delivered for affordable rent, shared ownership and private sale.
The development will be completed in several phases in partnership with Barratt Redrow, including with its brand David Wilson Homes, with the first homes scheduled for completion in 2027. It is anticipated that all homes will be completed by 2032.
Guy Slocombe, chief investment and development officer at SNG, said: “This is the first deal of this size in the Vale of White Horse – and it marks an exciting and significant milestone in our ambition to really accelerate our development pipeline.
“Through our strategic approach to investment and asset management, we have identified the Vale of White Horse as a key priority area for new housing development.
“As we celebrate this deal today, we’re keen to build on this success, to deliver more schemes of this size and nature, and in doing so, work with others to help address the shortage of affordable homes in the area.”
Campbell Gregg, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are pleased to be working alongside our partners, SNG, to deliver much needed high-quality, sustainable new homes in Kingston Bagpuize.
“In addition, the proposed development will bring forward new green open spaces, including a new cricket facility and a new primary school, along with new investment and jobs for the wider community.”
St John’s College entered a development partnership with land promoter Lioncourt Strategic Land for the site in 2016. After outline permission was secured, the site was sold on to Barratt and SNG.
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