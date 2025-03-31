SNG and house builder ink deal for 660 homes on former Oxford college land

Guy Slocombe, chief investment and development officer at SNG, said: “This is the first deal of this size in the Vale of White Horse – and it marks an exciting and significant milestone in our ambition to really accelerate our development pipeline.

“Through our strategic approach to investment and asset management, we have identified the Vale of White Horse as a key priority area for new housing development.

“As we celebrate this deal today, we’re keen to build on this success, to deliver more schemes of this size and nature, and in doing so, work with others to help address the shortage of affordable homes in the area.”

Campbell Gregg, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are pleased to be working alongside our partners, SNG, to deliver much needed high-quality, sustainable new homes in Kingston Bagpuize.

“In addition, the proposed development will bring forward new green open spaces, including a new cricket facility and a new primary school, along with new investment and jobs for the wider community.”

St John’s College entered a development partnership with land promoter Lioncourt Strategic Land for the site in 2016. After outline permission was secured, the site was sold on to Barratt and SNG.