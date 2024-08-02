SNG boss vows to push on with development despite 12% drop in surplus

The 84,000-home group, which was formed last year through a merger of Sovereign and Network Homes, recorded a post-tax surplus of £62.9m in the year to the end of March 2024.

This was a drop from the £71.3m the previous year.

The fall was due to higher interest and maintenance costs, plus non-recurring merger costs and asset write-downs, according to SNG’s annual report.

However, Mark Washer, chief executive of SNG, said that the group remained fixed on its “ambitious plans” to build 25,000 homes over the next 10 years.