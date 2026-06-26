SNG boss warns regulator against ‘entering the boardroom’ as it refreshes economic standards

On the concerns around board autonomy, Mr Perry said: “We have no desire to be shadow directors, though it’s kind of nice if we are a kind of ghost at the feast in some of those discussions.”

He continued: “I think what we’re trying to do in this discussion suggests that there are certain things that boards definitively should be discussing, decisions that they should consciously be making and ways that they should consciously be behaving.

“We’re not trying to say what the conclusions of those discussions should be or how those decisions should be made, but there are certain things that definitely should be on the agenda.

“And I think it could give boards the opportunity to think a bit more imaginatively about how they do deploy their capacity, how they use their resources, how they think about what they are delivering, how they work with others and what the opportunities are, without having to refer back and thinking, ‘What would the regulator think about this?’”

He said landlords should be thinking about what capacity they have and be able to explain how they use it.

On for-profit providers, Mr Perry highlighted the importance of focusing on providing homes and services above all else.

“What I would not want to see is innovative solutions, as presented, where the investor return is the first factor that was considered, and everything works backwards from there,” he told conference attendees.

Rob Griffiths, deputy chief executive of Amplius, said there are now models in the sector where “investment return has become higher up the priority list”.

“I think providers have got to be really, really clear around the risk that they’re getting into, and if there is a risk. We have seen it with index-linked returns for investors, that what looks OK on day one doesn’t necessarily uprate in 10 years’ time,” he said.

In its discussion document around the economic standards, the RSH said it could “choose to be more permissive” in its regulation, which could enable more investment in more homes, but would “allow for a higher likelihood of financial failure and loss of homes”.

The paper also floated the idea of requiring large landlords to carry out stress-tests to help them “manage and demonstrate their financial resilience effectively”.

Responses to the initial plans must be received by 30 September.

During another session on regulation at Housing 2026, Jonathan Walters, chief executive of the RSH, said there is a chance now for landlords to “seize the opportunities afforded by additional grant funding”.

But to do this in a context of tighter margins and global economic uncertainty, he said: “Good governance and rigorous risk management will be absolutely crucial.”