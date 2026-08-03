SNG bucks London housebuilding trends, according to landlord’s latest annual report

Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has revealed in its latest annual report how it is “going against wider sector trends” by upping delivery in London, and set out its plans to achieve a top C1 consumer regulatory grade.
The 85,000-home association, which is one of the top five builders of social housing in the UK according to Inside Housing’s 2026 Biggest Builders survey, revealed that its turnover increased 2.9% to £817.6m in 2025-26. Its operating surplus fell, however, from £205.2m to £193m.
This was due to “one-off impairment and pension settlement costs totalling £21.7m”, the report says.
The landlord also reported greater depreciation and financing costs “driven by continued investment in existing homes, building safety, retrofit activity and new housing development”.
On top of the headline figures, the report contained details of the association’s development performance and how it is looking to deliver a C1 regulatory grade. It is currently rated a compliant C2 by the Regulator of Social Housing.
Introducing the report, Mark Washer, chief executive of SNG, suggested artificial intelligence (AI) could play a significant role in the way it improves customer satisfaction.
“Artificial intelligence has the potential to radically change how organisations provide services,” he said.
“It is already an increasingly important part of our work, and we are actively exploring how it can enhance our customer experience as the technology continues to develop.”
The report also set out how the landlord has “taken steps to ensure the safe and responsibly use of artificial intelligence and digital tools across SNG”.
“This included the launch of an enterprise monitoring tool to provide visibility of... generative AI usage, helping protect against emerging AI-related risks and ensure adoption aligns with our values, policies and regulatory expectations,” it added.
The report set out details of SNG’s “strong plan” to achieve a C1 grading, including its C20 Programme, which is focused on cutting the time taken to carry out routine repairs, and improving the reliability and capacity of the repairs and maintenance service, “before introducing more digital and personalised customer journeys”.
SNG’s repairs targets include delivering 90% of routine repairs within 20 working days (up from a current performance of 70.6%).
In terms of development, SNG delivered 1,661 new homes across a range of tenures in 2025-26, and started an additional 2,482 homes. Over the course of the year it invested £702.9m in building new homes, up from £642m in 2025.
In his introduction to the report, Paul Massara, chair of SNG, pointed out that it was bucking sector trends with strong delivery in London. Earlier this month, the Greater London Authority revealed there had been 14,335 starts by March 2026 under the 2021-26 Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), against a target of 17,800-19,000 starts.
“Over three years we have delivered over 5,000 homes, including more than 1,600 in 2025-26, and we hold a development pipeline of more than 12,000 homes,” Mr Massara stated in his introduction to the report.
“This includes continued investment in London where we are going against wider sector trends by building urgently needed homes in the capital.”
The report also revealed that SNG had looked to improve its cyber security and digital risk management capability in 2025-26.
It stated that: “During the year, we enhanced cyber maturity through the work of our cyber working group, implementing a consistent suite of IT security polices, establishing a single, organisation-wide view of infrastructure assets and vulnerabilities, and introducing a unified Cyber Incident Response Plan supported by clear roles, responsibilities and key performance indicators.”
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