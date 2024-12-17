SNG director to head property services at Vivid

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A senior employee of Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has joined Vivid as director of property services.
Darren Mealings joined the 35,000-home landlord in November after more than 11 years at SNG, where he rose to the position of assistant property director.
Vivid said that he has “extensive experience” of property repairs and maintenance service delivery.
In his new role, Mr Mealings will oversee all property services operations, including maintenance, repairs and compliance.
A “major focus” is to improve customer service, specifically in reducing the time waiting for repairs to be completed.
Margaret Dodwell, chief operating officer at Vivid, said that Mr Mealings “brings a track record of excellence in property services, a deep understanding of our commitment to building trust in our homes and services, and a dedication to ensuring customers feel proud of their homes and communities”.
Mr Mealings said: “I’m excited to join Vivid and to work with the talented team here to implement solutions and improve our property services for the benefit of all our customers.”
Vivid has made other appointments in its senior management in recent weeks. Beth Holmyard has been appointed head of neighbourhoods, Robyn Allen has become head of operations and Natalia Hadfield has been appointed head of customer experience.
Last month, Vivid added three new non-executive directors to its board: Andrew Binnie, Abi Kee and Caroline Stockmann.
The housing association built a record 1,524 new homes in 2023-24, although its annual surplus was dampened by high interest costs.
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