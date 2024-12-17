SNG director to head property services at Vivid

Darren Mealings joined the 35,000-home landlord in November after more than 11 years at SNG, where he rose to the position of assistant property director.

Vivid said that he has “extensive experience” of property repairs and maintenance service delivery.

In his new role, Mr Mealings will oversee all property services operations, including maintenance, repairs and compliance.

A “major focus” is to improve customer service, specifically in reducing the time waiting for repairs to be completed.