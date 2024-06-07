SNG exchanges contracts with developer for 220 affordable homes

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Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has exchanged contracts with Howarth Contractors to deliver 220 affordable homes in west London.
Half of the homes in Northolt, Ealing will be for social rent and the remaining half will be shared ownership, the G15 landlord said.
The project is being supported by the Greater London Authority via the Affordable Homes Programme in London.
SNG told Inside Housing that the value of the deal is confidential, work on which is due to start later this year, and completion is scheduled for spring 2028.
The brownfield site in Kensington Road will become a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments in seven buildings between four and seven storeys high.
The locally listed Smiths Farm farmhouse and barns will also be converted into a cafe and commercial space.
“This is an exciting partnership with Howarth Contractors which will deliver new affordable housing in Northolt, half of which will be for social rent,” said Matt Bird, new business and sales director for London and Hertfordshire at SNG.
“It will also help to support our ambition to build over 2,500 new homes a year over the next decade.”
Ben Searle, managing director at Howarth Contractors, added: “We are pleased to have exchanged contracts with SNG on our development at Smiths Farm, Northolt, delivering a further 220 affordable units as part of our long-term partnership.”
Last month, SNG announced that it had chosen Vistry Group to build and deliver a 575-home development agreement worth £157m at Merrick Place in Ealing.
In January, the housing association raised £400m through the bond markets to help with its aim to build 25,000 homes over the next 10 years.
Mark Washer, chief executive of SNG, recently told Inside Housing that this plan depended on a rent settlement of Consumer Price Index inflation plus one for the next 10 years. Otherwise, the number of homes delivered could be a third lower.
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