SNG on lookout for new investment and development boss as incumbent steps down

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Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has announced it is recruiting for a new chief investment and development officer following Tom Titherington’s decision to stand down after a long career in housing.
Mr Titherington is credited for building the landlord’s investment and development team over the past five-and-a-half years, which is now 230 strong, as well as focusing on “building high-quality, affordable homes and improving the quality of SNG’s existing stock”.
He will step down at the end of this year after joining Sovereign in January 2019, following senior roles at Catalyst, Network Homes, and Hyde.
SNG has appointed specialist recruitment consultancy Michael Page to find a successor to Mr Titherington.
He helped launch the SNG’s Homes and Place Standard, which was described as a sector-leading approach to improving the quality of homes and communities.
The association also praised the outgoing investment and development boss for delivering against a long-term strategic asset management plan – a major investment programme that will deliver 25,000 new homes and retrofit 15,000 existing homes over 10 years.
Mr Titherington was also involved in the disposal and replacement of 4,500 homes that cannot or should not be retrofitted, as well as a mixture of redevelopment or broader community-based regeneration schemes in specific areas.
He said: “I don’t want to use the word ‘retire’ because I don’t feel that I am retiring. But even after my long career, I know there is more to life than housing. I’m not certain what the future holds, although I suspect my role here at SNG was my last big job.
“I have had such a good time at SNG. The merger between Network and Sovereign is really positive, and the investment and development team at SNG has a great future. I am very glad to have played a part in helping to shape that.”
Mark Washer, group chief executive officer at SNG, praised Mr Titherington for “a huge and vital contribution to SNG over nearly six years with us”.
He added: “The Homes and Place Standard is a legacy he [Mr Titherington] can be rightly proud of. We are seeing his work in action as we complete some of the first new homes that meet the highest Homes and Place Standard and as we start to retrofit our existing homes.
“He can also be hugely proud of the team he has built, who will take this work forward at SNG as we embark on one of the sector’s most ambitious development plans.
“On a personal level I am hugely grateful that Tom chose to come and work with me after a long and distinguished career in the sector. He has stayed longer than his original commitment and I am very glad that he did.
“His contribution to our recent merger and the energy and passion he has put into our investment and development team make it an enviable role for his successor.”
Mr Titherington was also part of the team that worked on SNG’s strategic investment partnership with house builder Hill Group.
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