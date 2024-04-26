SNG on lookout for new investment and development boss as incumbent steps down

Mr Titherington is credited for building the landlord’s investment and development team over the past five-and-a-half years, which is now 230 strong, as well as focusing on “building high-quality, affordable homes and improving the quality of SNG’s existing stock”.

He will step down at the end of this year after joining Sovereign in January 2019, following senior roles at Catalyst, Network Homes, and Hyde.

SNG has appointed specialist recruitment consultancy Michael Page to find a successor to Mr Titherington.

He helped launch the SNG’s Homes and Place Standard, which was described as a sector-leading approach to improving the quality of homes and communities.