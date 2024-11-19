SNG recruits investment and development boss from Hyde

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Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has appointed a new chief investment and development officer.
Guy Slocombe will join SNG from Hyde in February next year. Tom Titherington, who revealed his intention to step down from the role in April, will remain in place until March 2025 to help ensure a smooth transition.
As chief investment officer at Hyde, Mr Slocombe is responsible for delivering the association’s new homes programme and capital investment partnerships.
Prior to that, he spent 30 years in commercial real estate consultancy and investment management.
This includes time as head of city investment at Nelson Bakewell and as a partner at Drivers Jonas, where he established and oversaw European institutional and private investor fund mandates.
Mr Slocombe said: “At a critical moment for housing delivery, SNG has emerged as a clear leader amongst developing housing associations.
“Its ambition is what’s needed to help solve the housing crisis, and I’m looking forward to being at the forefront of delivering SNG’s development plans while continuing to drive innovation, so we create high-quality and sustainable places for people to live in.
“I leave behind an excellent team with an exciting pipeline of projects. Hyde will inevitably continue to grow, and I look forward to seeing their continued success.”
SNG aims to build an additional 2,500 homes a year by 2027. The 84,000-home landlord was formed in October last year after the merger of Sovereign Housing Association and Network Homes.
Earlier this month, the landlord secured a new £100m revolving credit facility with the UK division of Allied Irish Banks.
Mark Washer, group chief executive at SNG, said: “Guy will join SNG at a pivotal time as we look to drive forward one of the sector’s most ambitious investment and development strategies.
“We have a clear aim to deliver 25,000 new homes over the next 10 years, alongside continued investment in our customers’ existing homes to meet our Homes and Place Standard. Guy’s invaluable experience, both developing homes and leading asset management, aligns perfectly with our approach of investing for the long term so the communities who live in our homes can thrive over generations.”
In other recruitment news, the National Housing Federation this week welcomed three new senior leaders to its board.
Prior to that, the chief executive who oversaw changes at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing was appointed boss of a non-compliant London landlord.
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