SNG recruits investment and development boss from Hyde

Guy Slocombe will join SNG from Hyde in February next year. Tom Titherington, who revealed his intention to step down from the role in April, will remain in place until March 2025 to help ensure a smooth transition.

As chief investment officer at Hyde, Mr Slocombe is responsible for delivering the association’s new homes programme and capital investment partnerships.

Prior to that, he spent 30 years in commercial real estate consultancy and investment management.