SNG secures £100m retrofit loan backed by Treasury-owned fund

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Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has secured a £100m loan from a major bank, helped by a Treasury-backed scheme.
The 84,000-home landlord has agreed the five-year facility with Lloyds to retrofit around 4,000 properties. The funding is partially guaranteed by the Treasury-owned National Wealth Fund (NWF), under a scheme launched last year.
SNG’s loan is the largest so far under the initiative, usurping the £60m housing association Peabody secured from Lloyds last month.
For Lloyds, the NWF is providing an 80% guarantee on up to £500m worth of loans to registered providers. With its loan to SNG, Lloyds has reached 30% of its total envisaged lending.
Hampshire-based SNG, which was formed through the merger of Sovereign and Network Homes nearly two years ago, is aiming at retrofitting around 15,000 of its homes overall.
Peter Benz, chief financial officer of SNG, said the new funding will “help drive our existing retrofit programme and sustainability strategy”.
SNG had reported debt of £3.9bn at the end of March 2025, according to its annual report, published last week.
A Lloyds spokesperson confirmed to Inside Housing that SNG – which has homes across the South of England, including London – was already an “existing longstanding customer” of the bank.
The interest rate on SNG’s £100m loan was not disclosed.
Stuart Nivison, head of portfolio management at the NWF, urged other registered providers to take advantage of the financing under its scheme “while it lasts”.
Lenders NatWest and Barclays and aggregator The Housing Finance Corporation are also signed up to offer lending under the initiative.
In May, 35,000-home landlord Vivid became the first provider to benefit from the scheme, agreeing a £50m loan from Barclays.
Under the initiative, eligible retrofit measures include insulation, heat pumps, solar panels, low-energy lighting, as well as flood resistance and water efficiency measures.
Jess Tomlinson, global head of real estate and housing at Lloyds, said: “Collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential in accelerating the retrofit of social homes across the UK.
“Our partnership with the National Wealth Fund is an example of how we can use innovative finance models to enable housing associations to tackle the retrofit challenge.”
The NWF was previously known as the UK Infrastructure Bank, but was rebranded by Rachel Reeves, the chancellor of the exchequer, last October to reflect a broader remit.
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