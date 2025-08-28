SNG secures £100m retrofit loan backed by Treasury-owned fund

The 84,000-home landlord has agreed the five-year facility with Lloyds to retrofit around 4,000 properties. The funding is partially guaranteed by the Treasury-owned National Wealth Fund (NWF), under a scheme launched last year.

SNG’s loan is the largest so far under the initiative, usurping the £60m housing association Peabody secured from Lloyds last month.

For Lloyds, the NWF is providing an 80% guarantee on up to £500m worth of loans to registered providers. With its loan to SNG, Lloyds has reached 30% of its total envisaged lending.