SNG secures £150m green loan from Swedish bank

The revolving credit facility from Handelsbanken will be used to support the housing association as it aims to build 25,000 new homes.

The loan is a five-year facility with additional options to extend. It contains two sustainability KPIs: the first is based on the amount of social value achieved by SNG each year, using HACT metrics.

HACT metrics can be used to quantify how projects have impacted people’s well-being.