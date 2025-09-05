SNG secures £250m in sustainable bonds after strong investor demand

The cash will support the landlord’s strategic objectives “to deliver quality homes and places for customers”, with a target of 25,000 homes over the next decade.

It is the first issuance under the £1.5bn Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme it established in April this year.

The bond attracted a very strong orderbook that was nearly four times over-subscribed at its peak. The 15-year tenor was well received by markets and priced at 95 basis points over gilts, with an all-in rate of 6.203%.

The 85,000-home association also revealed that the deal benefited from strong investor engagement with a peak orderbook of over £900m and more than 40 investors in total.

Peter Benz, chief finance officer at SNG, said: “We’re very pleased with the successful completion of our £250m drawdown, the first under SNG’s EMTN programme.