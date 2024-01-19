SNG secures £400m in first public bond since merger

The 33-year bond is the organisation’s first public issuance since it was formed last year through the merger of Sovereign and G15 landlord Network Homes, creating an 83,000-home group.

The bond, secured under SNG’s sustainable finance framework, was priced at gilts plus 108 basis points with an all-in rate of 5.603%.

SNG said the issuance attracted a “very strong” orderbook and was nearly four times oversubscribed, with around 80 investors participating.