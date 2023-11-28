SNG sees combined completions drop in second quarter as surplus edges up

The newly formed landlord recorded 420 handovers in the three months to the end of September. This was 44 fewer (around 10%) than the combined completions by Sovereign and Network Homes in the same period last year.

The two groups officially merged last month to create a landlord managing around 84,000 homes across London and the South East of England.

The organisation said it experienced a “slowdown” in development sites for Sovereign.