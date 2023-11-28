SNG sees combined completions drop in second quarter as surplus edges up

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Sovereign Network Group (SNG) has reported a drop in second-quarter, year-on-year completions at the same time as its surplus and turnover have risen.
The newly formed landlord recorded 420 handovers in the three months to the end of September. This was 44 fewer (around 10%) than the combined completions by Sovereign and Network Homes in the same period last year.
The two groups officially merged last month to create a landlord managing around 84,000 homes across London and the South East of England.
The organisation said it experienced a “slowdown” in development sites for Sovereign.
It comes as S&P last week downgraded SNG’s credit rating, partly over its ambitious debt-funded development plans.
When the merger was announced earlier this year, the groups said they planned to build 25,000 homes over the next 10 years, nearly 4,000 more than previously planned.
Combined turnover in SNG’s second quarter was £175.7m, up 9% on the same period last year for both groups.
The group’s surplus edged up £1.3m to £25.3m on a combined basis for the three months. A figure on costs was not disclosed.
SNG said both its entities had experienced a “strong start to the year”.
A total of 185 homes were sold in the period, which was five fewer than last year’s second quarter between the two groups. Sovereign Housing Association sold 144 homes in the quarter, while Network sold 41.
In its last full year, the surplus of Network Homes, the smaller entity of the combined group, nearly halved, to £5.2m on turnover of £243m, while its operating margin fell to 16.1%.
Sovereign as a standalone entity reported a near-40% increase in completions in its last full year, but its surplus slid nearly a quarter, to £66m, despite an increased turnover.
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