SNG’s pre-tax surplus up one-fifth after boost in shared ownership sales and non-social housing activity

The 84,000-home landlord recorded an overall surplus of £74.8m, up £11.9m on last year’s figure, in its annual report for the 2024-25 financial year.

Its social housing rental income soared by £51.6m after a 7.7% annual rent hike and “strong” new-build performance, though private rent income reduced by £5.5m, according to its latest accounts.

Housing property sales were up by £18.9m, to £52m, due to more sales of core stock, including shared ownership equity, as part of its strategic asset management programme.

SNG also posted a £31.3m rise in income from non-social housing activities, including from one-off bond monies and construction services income at a site in London.