SNP leader promises first bond to fund affordable housing in Scotland

The Scottish government will issue its first bond on capital markets by 2026, first minister Humza Yousaf told the SNP conference #UKhousing

“In doing so, we will show the world not only that we are a country to invest in today. We will also demonstrate the credibility to international markets that we will need when we become an independent country.”

“To fund vital infrastructure like affordable housing projects, we will issue Scotland’s first ever bond,” Mr Yousaf told the Scottish National Party (SNP) Conference in Aberdeen.

Scotland will borrow money directly from investors to raise funds for affordable housing and other infrastructure projects.

Mr Yousaf said the bonds would also help to establish Scotland’s financial independence from the UK.

The Scottish government has had the right to issue bonds since 2015, when the Treasury granted Holyrood additional powers after the unsuccessful 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

Under the powers, the Scottish government can raise up to £450m a year and £3bn in total. Mr Yousaf did not say what the size of the first bond issuance would be.