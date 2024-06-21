SNP manifesto calls for housing benefit to be devolved to expand social housing delivery

Alongside more devolution, the SNP said its MPs at Westminster would urge ministers to change their approach to housing asylum seekers and restore cuts to the Scottish government’s budget.

The party believes that devolving both housing benefit and Local Housing Allowance will “allow the Scottish government to take an innovative approach to tackle child poverty, expand the delivery of social housing and to help fund and encourage investment in housebuilding”.

SNP MPs at Westminster will also push for an annual uplift of Local Housing Allowance, while “ensuring rental costs are taken into account”. A four-year Local Housing Allowance freeze ended in April, but a new freeze is set to start in April 2025.