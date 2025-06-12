So we’ve been given the funding – what do housing sector leaders do now?

The months of waiting, the endless discussions, wish lists and rumour mill are over. We now have the headlines for what Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, and her colleagues have planned for social housing providers, giving the sector far greater certainty about the government’s ambitions and commitment than for many years.

The Spending Review creates a huge opportunity in England to invest in new homes through the £39bn earmarked for a new 10‑year Affordable Homes Programme.

The commitment to a 10-year, Consumer Price Index + 1% rent settlement means long-term financial planning for existing homes and services is possible, particularly combined with the redesignation of Homes England as a financial lender at preferential rates.

And bringing social housing into the remit of building safety remediation funding is something the sector has long called for.