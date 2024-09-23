Social and affordable home targets in London could cost £54bn, new research finds

Its latest report, Increasing London’s affordable homes, the group of the capital’s largest landlords found that Labour’s plan to build 400,000 new homes in London over the next five years must include at least 120,000 social and affordable homes to meet the targets outlined in the Greater London Authority’s 2017 Strategic Housing Market Assessment (SHMA).

The SHMA found that when backlog need, affordability and the likely rate of second and vacant homes are taken into account, the net requirement for new homes in London between 2016 and 2041 is estimated to be around 65,900 homes a year.

Of this total, 47% would need to be social rent and affordable rent.