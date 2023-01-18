‘Social homes would be better for North than HS2,’ says economist and crossbench peer

Lord Jim O’Neill was speaking during the Northern Housing Consortium’s (NHC) annual summit in Manchester on Tuesday in front of the hundreds of delegates in attendance at the Science and Industry Museum.

Early in his address he shared a recommendation that he became aware of around four years ago, during his time as a commissioner on Shelter’s Social Housing Commission.

The commission recommended, over a 20-year programme, the delivery of 3.1 million more social homes, Lord O’Neill explained.

“The guys behind it all had to sort of keep me away from the… media for the release, because the amount of money that was required to deliver that happened to be a broadly similar number to that of building HS2.”

He added: “And I thought, and still think, that there would probably be a lot more positive multipliers for the country than building HS2.”