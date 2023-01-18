‘Social homes would be better for North than HS2,’ says economist and crossbench peer

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A peer and architect of the Northern Powerhouse initiative told a conference of northern housing professionals that building more social homes would be better for the region than HS2.
Lord Jim O’Neill was speaking during the Northern Housing Consortium’s (NHC) annual summit in Manchester on Tuesday in front of the hundreds of delegates in attendance at the Science and Industry Museum.
Early in his address he shared a recommendation that he became aware of around four years ago, during his time as a commissioner on Shelter’s Social Housing Commission.
The commission recommended, over a 20-year programme, the delivery of 3.1 million more social homes, Lord O’Neill explained.
“The guys behind it all had to sort of keep me away from the… media for the release, because the amount of money that was required to deliver that happened to be a broadly similar number to that of building HS2.”
He added: “And I thought, and still think, that there would probably be a lot more positive multipliers for the country than building HS2.”
The first phase of the rail project, from London Euston to Birmingham Curzon Street, has a budget of more than £40bn.
Lord O’Neill made the remarks as part of his keynote address, titled ‘Where next for levelling up?’, during which he looked at the challenges and solutions in addressing the North’s productivity crisis.
Continuing on the topic of rail infrastructure, he said: “As someone like myself who constantly travels up and down both sides of the Pennines, it’s not entirely clear to me, particularly post-COVID, that there is a capacity issue.”
He said that he did not want to see HS2 scrapped, but that it was Northern Powerhouse Rail, which he described as “the proper one”, that “is absolutely vital to the success” of the region.
Lord O’Neill also spoke about the role of devolution and the several regions that had opted for a mayoral model of governance in recent years, in cities such as Manchester.
He pointed out how productivity in London and the South East is 35% higher than in the rest of England, but went on to explain why that figure does not tell the full story.
He said: “Greater Manchester still has four boroughs that registered, sadly, on the 25 worst on the indices of multiple deprivation in the country. Despite that, the very first data produced by the ONS on productivity by borough shows over that data sample from 2002 to 2020, that the productivity of Manchester rose by more than it did in London. Partly or artificially influenced by some strange things, including COVID, or more people working from home.”
He explained that this was important because understanding this data was central to many of the complex issues around housing and building in city centres as opposed to suburbs. The data also revealed that productivity in Greater Manchester also rose more than it did in Manchester, particularly in the area’s north-east suburbs.
He added: “A lot of it is because they’ve got the biggest amount to make up. But it is very interesting that this has happened, and it probably has something to do with improved transport, look at the tram, and maybe to do with housing affordability and therefore the ability to seek out that affordability better, as well as it being easier to move around.”
A respected economist, Lord O’Neill is a former chair of investment bank Goldman Sachs and held a ministerial role in the Treasury under chancellor George Osborne. His primary work was on the Northern Powerhouse and he resigned from Theresa May’s government over concerns that she was not sufficiently committed to the project.
Later in the day, delegates heard from housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway. He told attendees that some senior leaders had been too defensive and focused more on reputation over redress when dealing with complaints.
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