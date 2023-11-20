Social housing – the phrase that must not be uttered

Our homes are about more than shelter. Decent, affordable homes support our physical and mental health, and give our families the best chance to make the most of their opportunities for education and personal fulfilment. They create stable communities that build social cohesion. They are the only solid basis for a well-lived life.

It seems strange that we should still have to state these blindingly obvious facts. Yet, as we approach a chancellor’s Autumn Statement that will inevitably be more about the coming general election than long-term policy or strategy, I can hear only a fearful silence where there should be concern, even outrage, at our country’s failure to deliver the basic human right of a good-quality and genuinely affordable home for everyone.