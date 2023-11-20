Social housing – the phrase that must not be uttered

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We must embrace the ‘s’ word if we want to truly Build Social, writes Mike Ainsley
Our homes are about more than shelter. Decent, affordable homes support our physical and mental health, and give our families the best chance to make the most of their opportunities for education and personal fulfilment. They create stable communities that build social cohesion. They are the only solid basis for a well-lived life.
It seems strange that we should still have to state these blindingly obvious facts.
Yet, as we approach a chancellor’s Autumn Statement that will inevitably be more about the coming general election than long-term policy or strategy, I can hear only a fearful silence where there should be concern, even outrage, at our country’s failure to deliver the basic human right of a good-quality and genuinely affordable home for everyone.
At the cavernous heart of that silence lies the word ‘social’. It is now vanishingly rare to hear it included in the same sentence as ‘housing’. Even where there was talk of housing during the recent party conference season, ‘affordable’ was apparently its only acceptable partner.
Increasingly, I encounter a worrying hesitation to mention the ‘s’ word even among colleagues who have devoted entire careers to the principle that a healthy housing market is a well supplied, mixed-tenure market in which social housing plays a vital role.
It is as if social housing has become the issue that must not be uttered. It is, in short, the Voldemort of the national political debate in this general election year. And – forgive me – I think we all need to be a bit more like Harry Potter if the Build Social campaign is to have any impact at all. Say that word. Say it loud and say it often.
All the facts, all the evidence, all the statistics are on our side. Homeownership remains an aspiration for many, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But an under-supplied market with a chronic shortage of choice of tenure is quite obviously inflating private sector rents and supporting out-of-reach house prices. Even escalating mortgage rates haven’t been able to halt this trend.
“We face a perfect storm of overwhelming demand and little supply”
Meanwhile, the open market shows little inclination to build on the scale that would make even the smallest dent in the country’s estimated shortage of one million homes. Young families and older people particularly are being driven into a private sector where rents are stripping out any surplus income they might otherwise put into homeownership.
Meanwhile, temporary accommodation is a blight on the lives of hundreds of thousands of children and adults across the whole of the UK. It needlessly squanders public money that could be spent on creating good-quality housing stock that would genuinely affordably house this and many future generations.
The fact is that the cost of living crisis has put many of those scarce, so-called affordable rents in parts of the social housing and shared ownership sector well beyond the reach of those most in need of housing – and I’m not convinced such schemes ever were genuinely affordable.
Many commentators say we are facing a housing crisis. I don’t think this is strong enough; I think we are facing a housing catastrophe. We face a perfect storm of overwhelming demand and little supply, and relying on market forces to calm it cannot and will not do the job. A few homeownership schemes will not solve it. Nor will new towns – unless they include a very substantial number of social homes.
Certainly, the social housing sector alone cannot absorb the pressure unsupported – and, in any case, its capacity to build has been relentlessly eroded by central government in recent years. Since 2010, the number of new social rent homes build has fallen from 39,562 to 7,644 in 2022.
“The solid answer to a housing crisis was good-quality social housing. It could be, and has to be, the answer again”
Across slightly more than a decade, official government data showed that 161,577 social rent homes have been built since 2010, compared with the 362,912 built between 1997 and 2010. Our own National Federation of ALMOs member, Barnet Homes, which had been finding innovative ways to increase its building power, has this year been obliged by its Housing Revenue Account and budgetary pressures to pause any further new build.
We were able to build Homes for Heroes after the first world war. Post-1945, we were able to clear slums and house Baby Boomer families, whether they wanted to be homeowners or council tenants. In both eras, the solid answer to a housing crisis was good-quality social housing. It could be, and has to be, the answer again.
Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign calls on all main UK parties to commit to a major programme of building homes for social rent in their manifestos for the next general election. It asks for a relatively modest target of 90,000 new social homes a year over the next decade.
This is surely an idea whose time has come, even if politicians dare not say so out loud. I would urge anyone with an interest in housing, or in fact anyone at all, to join the campaign to build more, build better and, crucially to Build Social.
Mike Ainsley, chair, National Federation of ALMOs; and board member, Derby Homes
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