Social housing and the metaverse: a future vision

When TPAS Cymru, the Welsh arm of the tenant engagement charity, sought the views of students on renting in the private sector, it decided to run the meeting a little differently: it took participants to the beach. Not on the rugged Welsh coast, but between the palms and sun umbrellas of Sweaty Sands.

At that time in 2020, this beach town was a location in Fortnite, the online video game with more than 350 million registered players that is sometimes referred to as a metaverse platform. The meeting was not a success, says David Wilton, chief executive of TPAS Cymru, because the students regarded Fortnite as “a platform for kids”. However, he sees scope for future metaverse tenant engagement, providing the platform is easy to use and has “credibility” among participants. But what other opportunities might the sector find with the metaverse and, for the Luddites among us, what is it?

American author Neal Stephenson coined the term metaverse in his 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash to describe a “computer-generated universe” in which people communicate via avatars. Today, definitions vary but, simply put, it is an evolution of the internet.