Social housing at centre of major retrofit trial as authority strikes deal with Japanese firm

The project is being launched as Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has struck a five-year agreement with Japanese manufacturer Daikin.

It will see between 800 and 1,000 homes fitted with low-carbon heating technologies, including air-source heat pumps. It is understood the homes will be predominantly social housing and housing associations will be involved in the trials.

The long-term aim of the trial is for it to lead to a large-scale roll-out of the technologies, Inside Housing understands.

It is part of Greater Manchester’s wider ambition to be carbon neutral by 2038.