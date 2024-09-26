Social housing completions in Scotland drop by a quarter

Scotland’s affordable housing budget was cut by £196m in last year’s budget and has been slashed by 37% in the past two years.

The development figures were released at the same time as the number of homeless children living in temporary accommodation in Scotland surpassed 10,000 for the first time.

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) claimed that the figures showed a “collapse in housebuilding” in Scotland.

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the SFHA, said: “Repeated Scottish government cuts to the affordable housing budget have made it ever more difficult for housing associations to deliver the safe, warm, affordable homes that everyone deserves as a basic human right.

“We’ve seen some recognition from Scottish government that this is an emergency, so ahead of the Scottish budget we need to see radical action to match that and to invest in our social homes. This is a dire situation, but there is time to turn things around if we act with purpose.”

Scottish housing minister Paul McLennan said: “We have a strong track record in supporting the delivery of affordable homes with more than 133,000 homes completed since 2007, including more than 94,000 social rented homes. We will continue to build on that record with a total investment of almost £600m in affordable housing this year.

“We have boosted the Affordable Housing Supply budget by £80m over the next two years to further increase the supply of social and affordable homes. Plus, we have committed an additional £2m this year to councils with the greatest and sustained pressures on temporary accommodation to make use of existing housing stock.

“We are also looking for innovative ways to boost investment in housebuilding and as part of this year’s Programme for Government we announced a £100m investment in mid-market rent homes, which will be grown alongside private investment to £500m.”