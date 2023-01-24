Social housing contractor reports strong growth in revenue and profits

The Dartford-based company, which supplies heating and heating maintenance to housing associations and local authorities across the UK, has posted its preliminary results for the year ending September 2022.

The accounts reveal that Sureserve’s revenue increased by 27% to £275.1m for the year, up from £216.6m in 2021.

Sureserve’s profits before tax jumped 40.5% to £15.6m, up from £11m in 2021.

The company said that its order book also rose by 18% in 2022 to £593.5m and that this “momentum had continued” with a good start to trading in 2023 despite the broader economic environment and inflationary cost pressures.