Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund: majority of councils failed to retrofit single home by deadline

Of the 17 councils that initially received funding as part of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Demonstrator, nine (53%) confirmed they did not retrofit a single property by the fund’s deadline of December last year (see table below).

Inside Housing sent Freedom of Information requests to all of the local authorities involved in the project, which saw £61m allocated to retrofit more than 2,100 social homes to have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C or higher.

To date, Clackmannanshire Council is the only local authority to complete its retrofit project. At just 15 homes, it is the smallest project covered by the fund.

The majority of the other councils have received an extension from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and are aiming to complete their projects within the coming months.