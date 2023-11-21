Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund: the sector must pull together to transform housing

We have had 16 housing ministers in the past 13 years (and seven since 2022) and the constant uncertainty means those of us with a responsibility for communities and places must seize control of this issue ourselves.

We hope that the next wave of funding for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund will be announced in the Autumn Statement on 22 November, and that this provides us with an invaluable opportunity to retrofit more homes so they are not reliant on carbon to heat and bills are lower as a result.

Given how important this funding is, doesn’t it make sense for us to try and squeeze the value from every single penny? Because this funding isn’t about our individual organisations improving their own stock’s energy efficiency, this is about transforming affordable housing to give people a better quality of life and to reduce our carbon footprint, which benefits our society.

We are still learning, but across the sector there is now significant insight and experience on how to get this right – from technical retrofit to how to engage with communities. Some big challenges remain, not least how we tackle mixed-tenure communities, homes in conservation areas and clean heat, but we can and should work together to innovate and overcome these.