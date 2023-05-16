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Social housing energy services group Sureserve has reported a significant increase in profit and revenue in its half-year results.
The Dartford-based company, which supplies heating and heating maintenance to housing associations and councils across the UK, has posted its unaudited interim results for the six months to 31 March.
The results show that in the first half of the 2023 fiscal year, the group’s revenue increased by 23% to £155.3m compared to £126.2m in the first half of 2022.
In January it reported strong growth in revenue and profits in its preliminary results for the year ending September 2022.
Sureserve’s revenue increased by 27% to £275.1m for the year, up from £216.6m in 2021.
The latest accounts show that profit before tax increased by 55.8% to £6.7m compared to £4.3m the first half of 2022.
The group also said its order book increased by 10.9% to £567.7m, up from £512.1m in 2022.
It reported 44 contract wins valued at £93.2m in the first half of the year, down from £101.2m.
The group said its order book “provides good visibility of revenue streams” with 98% of the 2023 fiscal year expected revenue covered by it.
The group reported growth in all its businesses, “notably” Aaron Services, Everwarm and Providor, which are all up more than 28% on last year.
Peter Smith, chief executive of Sureserve, said it was “particularly pleasing” to see Providor, which installs smart meters, “performing so well this year, after a difficult first half of last year when we made investments in training”.
“A move to a hybrid model, employing both our own engineers and sub-contractors, has proved successful for Providor and the business has performed strongly as a result,” he said.
Everwarm won a retrofit programme for Pobl Group for £14.1m, and a regeneration project for Osprey Housing valued at £1.9m.
CorEnergy, which Sureserve acquired in 2021, also saw a number of wins, including £4m lighting and heat decarbonisation works for ACC Group and Liverpool City Council.
The group’s gas businesses had a number of wins, including a gas servicing, maintenance and installation contract with Great Places worth around £19m over a five-year period.
Mr Smith said: “The group’s half-year performance endorses the operational expertise across the group and the resilience of the business model, which is supported by non-discretionary, regulatory-led spend alongside the government’s continued emphasis on a net zero target for carbon emissions by 2050 with current legislation supporting this target.”
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