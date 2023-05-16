The Dartford-based company, which supplies heating and heating maintenance to housing associations and councils across the UK, has posted its unaudited interim results for the six months to 31 March.

The results show that in the first half of the 2023 fiscal year, the group’s revenue increased by 23% to £155.3m compared to £126.2m in the first half of 2022.

In January it reported strong growth in revenue and profits in its preliminary results for the year ending September 2022.