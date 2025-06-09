Social housing exempt from planned building safety tax in Scotland

It is assumed that 84% of these huildings will need full remediation, according to a cladding remediation capital spending forecast.

The new levy is planned to come into force in April 2027 and will be collected by Revenue Scotland. It will be charged as a proportion of the total floorspace of a new residential unit, multiplied by a rate set by Scottish ministers.

The tax will not apply to hotels or residential institutions, though it will apply to halls of residence for students and build-to-rent schemes.

Exempt developments include social housing, and homes which are part of the government’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme, plus any new building on a Scottish island.

The bill also provides for a review of the tax and target collection amount in light of the housing market and spending on cladding work.

The Scottish government gained the power to introduce the tax under devolved powers last year and a consultation launched in September.

Ivan McKee, the Scottish minister for public finance, said the legislation will make sure developers pay a “fair contribution” to the cost of fixing unsafe cladding.

“The Scottish government is committed to doing what is right and necessary to address the challenge of fixing buildings affected by unsafe cladding. That includes putting the appropriate funding arrangements in place to ensure that the associated costs of cladding remediation do not fall directly onto affected homeowners.