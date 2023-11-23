Social housing fraud is costing you millions

Many housing associations rely on their housing officers to investigate housing fraud over and above their daily duties. But unlike most registered housing providers, we have an in-house specialist tenancy fraud team.

In our experience, housing providers with their own fraud teams tend to be more successful in identifying tenancy fraud and recovering homes. Our investigation officers are fully trained and hold all accredited professional counter-fraud qualifications. We also train and support other frontline colleagues to identify the signs of tenancy fraud.

Our fraud team works proactively, conducting anti-fraud checks day and night to identify and catch offenders in the act. We have a range of partnerships and data-sharing agreements, including with local-authority fraud teams, to help us prosecute serious cases of fraud under the Prevention of Social Housing Fraud Act 2013.

We’re harnessing technology that can help identify tenancy fraudsters. Alongside in-person visits, we check the records of credit reference agencies, land registry reports and other financial information to identify tenants who own properties or live elsewhere. “With every home that’s sublet illegally, and every tenancy obtained dishonestly, a person or family in need is deprived of a home”

Despite our best efforts, we’re reliant on the criminal justice system to play its part in bringing offenders to justice. But when we face delays in getting court dates and arranging bailiff appointments, those in need of a social home stay on the housing waiting list even longer.

Since the pandemic, courts have struggled to get through the backlog of cases quickly enough and we wait, on average, three to five months for a court hearing. In some cases, we’ve waited almost a year. On top of that, obtaining a bailiff appointment can take another six to nine months.

Not only is the fraud then going undetected for longer, but it also delays our ability to quickly relet homes to those in genuine need.

Last week was International Fraud Awareness Week. The week was a stark, yet useful, reminder of the challenges posed by tenancy fraud and why we should all care about it.

We’re cracking down on these fraudsters, and our continued efforts with our partners mean we’re recovering more homes. We’re also calling on anyone who suspects a Peabody home is being sublet to contact us – anonymously if preferred. Details can be found on our website here.