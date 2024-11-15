Claire Donovan, head of policy at End Furniture Poverty, said: “We know that ending furniture poverty is the right thing to do, to stop children having to sleep on the floor and to ensure families have fridges and cookers to safely store and prepare fresh food. Now this research shows that it makes good fiscal sense, too.”

She said the charity understands that the government is “facing significant financial challenges” and wanted to be able to “prove the value of investing in ending furniture poverty with specific figures”.

“We are also able to show the savings to local authorities with reduced demand in homelessness presentations, temporary accommodation and social services support, leading to specific savings.

“We hope the government has the vision to see these longer-term savings mean investment now is vital,” Ms Donovan said.

In addition to at least 10% of social homes being provided furnished, End Furniture Poverty is calling on the government to consider legislation if landlords are slow to respond.

Ms Donovan said: “We have worked with our partners in FRC [a group of social enterprises] to create Furniture Flex, a furniture rental scheme that requires no capital outlay from social landlords. While we know that furnished tenancies are primarily for those on benefits, and we support the government’s ambitions to help more people back into employment, moving people into empty boxes is not the right way to achieve this.

“People need safe, secure and furnished homes to help them back onto their feet. With a rental scheme, they can return items and remove the service charge if and when that happens. And there are some groups, such as pensioners and those with disabilities, who will always need help.”

Pete Marland, chair of the economy and resources board at the Local Government Association (LGA), said: “This report emphasises the benefits of investing in local welfare support to offer practical help with essential goods.

“While it is positive the Household Support Fund – which provides the vast majority of local welfare funding – has been extended to March 2026, the LGA and councils want to work with government on a more sustainable, preventative approach.

“Material and financial support will remain an important part of this offer as part of a wider, locally integrated approach to connect households to other help and advice, and ensure that we learn from people experiencing hardship to inform future support and services.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “No one should be living in poverty – that’s why we’ve extended the Household Support Fund until March 2026 to help struggling families with the cost of essentials.

“Alongside this, we are increasing the National Living Wage, uprating benefits and helping over one million households by introducing a Fair Repayment Rate on Universal Credit deductions, while our Child Poverty Taskforce develops an ambitious strategy to give all children the best start in life.”