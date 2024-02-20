Social housing has had successes and mistakes throughout my career, but we are ready and committed to tackling the housing crisis

After 35 years in housing and 31 housing ministers, at the end of last month I announced that I will leave my post as chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) after 16 years in the role. As my mum turns 91, I have decided that now is the right time to focus on spending more time caring for her and I will be stepping down later this year.

However, I won’t just disappear. After such a long time in the sector there is one thing that is for sure: housing is in my blood, and I intend to stay connected to housing.

My decision to step down has naturally led to a lot of personal reflection on my time in the sector, how far housing associations have come, the challenges we’ve overcome and those which are continuing to present themselves today. I wanted to take this opportunity to share some of those reflections with readers of Inside Housing.

It is remarkable to reflect on just how much change has occurred since my days starting out as a housing officer at Notting Hill Housing Trust in 1988. Back then, we had high levels of street homelessness and challenges moving people on from hostels. Housing associations were being hailed as the “new kids on the block”. Local authorities were seen as too large and distant to provide a good service to their residents and it was for housing associations to fill the void.