‘Social housing is a sector full of opportunities’: Inside Housing launches Housing Hires campaign

Earlier this month, in front of a conference hall packed full of finance professionals, Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), veered into something approaching a recruitment drive for the sector.

“Let’s try and make the sector a place that people want to work,” she told delegates at the Social Housing Finance Conference. “Let’s not demonise it.”

Why might recruitment and retention be on the RSH’s mind? Well, there was a clue earlier in her speech.

“Providers continue to report labour shortages,” she stated, “in particular in relation to repairs and maintenance, which is slowing delivery in a period in which we continue to see both increased investment in improving the quality of existing homes and forecasts in stock investment also continuing to increase.”

Recruitment and retention is something that has risen to the top of the agenda for Inside Housing, too. In an election year, and after a tough period for the sector, we think it is more important than ever to shout about the contribution it makes in society. Our survey of housing association risk registers earlier this year revealed that recruitment and retention is seen as a significant strategic risk for the sector – and any struggle to attract the best new staff or hold on to quality is bad news for tenants and social landlords alike.

For that reason, we are launching our Housing Hires campaign, which sets out to promote the range of opportunities in the sector and why it is a great place to build and develop a career.