Social housing is experiencing a data management crisis, but there is a way out

Trust is everything in housing. Residents must be able to trust landlords to provide safe, well-maintained homes. Boards must be able to trust that their leadership teams are transparent on performance. Leadership teams must trust those on the frontline to deliver the vital works needed in people’s homes and communities.

But trust must be built on solid foundations – and a key part of those foundations is good, reliable data. Yet, as our From data to decisions white paper highlights, many organisations are struggling to make their data work for them.

More than 90% of senior housing staff we surveyed admitted they didn’t fully trust the data they relied upon. This is a crisis in data management that has real-world consequences.

If the information guiding decisions is flawed or incomplete, then how can organisations be confident in their ability to meet regulatory requirements, deliver services that people want efficiently and, ultimately, build trust with tenants?