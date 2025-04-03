Social housing is experiencing a data management crisis, but there is a way out

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Housing providers do not trust the data they are working with. This has real-world consequences, not least the impact on residents, and it must be remedied head-on, says Paul Evans, chief executive of Mobysoft
Trust is everything in housing. Residents must be able to trust landlords to provide safe, well-maintained homes. Boards must be able to trust that their leadership teams are transparent on performance. Leadership teams must trust those on the frontline to deliver the vital works needed in people’s homes and communities.
But trust must be built on solid foundations – and a key part of those foundations is good, reliable data. Yet, as our From data to decisions white paper highlights, many organisations are struggling to make their data work for them.
More than 90% of senior housing staff we surveyed admitted they didn’t fully trust the data they relied upon. This is a crisis in data management that has real-world consequences.
If the information guiding decisions is flawed or incomplete, then how can organisations be confident in their ability to meet regulatory requirements, deliver services that people want efficiently and, ultimately, build trust with tenants?
Accountability begins with reliable data. A housing provider may have the best intentions, but without accurate, accessible and well-managed data, even the most well-meaning strategies can falter. This is at the heart of new regulation, meaning providers must now ensure their reporting is not only robust but also reflective of real tenant experiences.
Of course, poor data has consequences far beyond governance gradings. When records are incomplete or inaccurate, repairs are delayed, complaints aren’t resolved and vulnerable tenants can slip through the cracks. No landlord wants this.
This isn’t just a case of bureaucratic mismanagement – it directly impacts lives. We can restructure teams and services, but until the right data is being plugged into systems, we won’t get the outcomes we want.
“A housing provider may have the best intentions, but without accurate, accessible and well-managed data, even the most well-meaning strategies can falter”
Effective data governance makes sure that every decision is based on a complete and accurate picture, rather than being reduced to a box-ticking compliance exercise.
To build confidence in data, providers need to move away from fragmented, siloed systems and towards integrated, organisation-wide data strategies. This means investing in modern technologies that allow for seamless data sharing, adopting AI and analytics to uncover insights, and, crucially, embedding a culture where data isn’t an afterthought but a fundamental driver of both strategy and operations.
Technology alone isn’t enough. Leadership buy-in is essential. Senior teams must champion data-driven decision-making, ensuring that data governance is prioritised and that teams have the necessary skills and training to understand and utilise data effectively.
There is clearly a growing appetite for change. We see this every day in our work across housing. Our research found that nearly two-thirds of housing providers are actively exploring AI to improve data accuracy and streamline operations.
However, enthusiasm must be matched by action. A structured approach to data strategy is critical. This includes regular audits, clear governance frameworks and a commitment to data transparency.
Ultimately, the goal isn’t just better data; it is what better data enables. With accurate and well-managed information, landlords can make better decisions. They can tell much better, clearer stories to tenants about why they are acting in the way they are, showing authenticity and logic. This is what will strengthen tenant relationships and create trust and accountability.
“Enthusiasm must be matched by action. A structured approach to data strategy is critical”
Data assurance is fundamentally about making sure that every decision made reflects the needs of the tenants and communities being served. The future of housing will be shaped by those who embrace data as a tool for transformation rather than an administrative burden.
The question is no longer whether data matters, but rather how effectively it is being used to drive positive change. By addressing data challenges head-on, providers can move from uncertainty to confidence, making sure they not only meet the requirements of today, but are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.
Paul Evans, chief executive, Mobysoft
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