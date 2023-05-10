Social housing-led scheme approved in West Belfast

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Plans for a social housing-led development in West Belfast have been approved.
Developer Johncorp, a subsidiary of Benmore Group, has promised that 80% of the 139 homes – comprising 52 houses and 87 flats – will be social housing. The tenure of the remaining 20% is yet to be decided.
Belfast City Council’s planning committee approved the scheme in April.
The development will be located on an industrial site north of the Westwood Shopping Centre.
This was despite a recommendation from planning officers to reject the proposal over the nature of the site, which they said would not be “compatible” with a residential development.
They said businesses in the area operate unrestricted hours and noise levels.
“The development has the potential to adversely impact on existing businesses should it be approved,” the planning report said.
However, councillors argued the need for homes was too great.
According to the report, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive confirmed to the council that there is a need for affordable housing in the area.
The plans also include a children’s play park, car parking and public open space.
The site is currently vacant and the majority of former buildings have been demolished.
The approval of the 80% social housing development comes after it emerged that Belfast Council’s local development plan set a minimum of 20% of new homes for social and affordable housing.
The strategy approved by the council earmarks 20% of any new housing development for affordable homes. Developers previously had no quota.
The 15-year framework, which aims to “support social and economic needs in the city”, has been in development with Stormont for more than five years, following the council assuming planning powers from the government in April 2015.
It was formally adopted on 2 May.
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