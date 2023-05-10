Social housing-led scheme approved in West Belfast

Developer Johncorp, a subsidiary of Benmore Group, has promised that 80% of the 139 homes – comprising 52 houses and 87 flats – will be social housing. The tenure of the remaining 20% is yet to be decided.

Belfast City Council’s planning committee approved the scheme in April.

The development will be located on an industrial site north of the Westwood Shopping Centre.

This was despite a recommendation from planning officers to reject the proposal over the nature of the site, which they said would not be “compatible” with a residential development.