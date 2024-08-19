Social housing lettings drive increased turnover at LiveWest

It said that although its development programme was below target in 2023-24 due to delayed starts, it remained “ambitious”, with plans to deliver 4,950 affordable homes over the next five years.

Overall, LiveWest delivered 899 new homes, with 788 for rent and shared ownership, and 111 for open market sale.

“In future years, we will aim to increase land-led schemes and the volume of development opportunities to ensure target delivery is achieved,” it said.

Part of this strategy involves reducing its “reliance on Section 106 development opportunities” by engaging with Homes England grant opportunities, the South West landlord said.

LiveWest also said it was focusing on reducing the volume of repairs work in progress in 2024-25, as well as dedicating more resources to complaints prevention and management.

“We had one severe maladministration issued by the Housing Ombudsman in the year and we are reflecting and embedding the lessons learnt to improve future services,” Jacqueline Starr, chair, and Paul Crawford, chief executive of Live West, said in a joint statement.

In February, LiveWest announced it had agreed to acquire 114 homes from Countryside Partnerships for an undisclosed sum on the site of a major new town in Devon that is under construction.

The project is part of plans for a new town called Sherford, near Plymouth, with around 5,500 homes proposed overall.

It also agreed to pilot a new carpet policy after a campaign by renters’ union Acorn, which demanded that LiveWest stop fining outgoing tenants who fail to remove their carpets.