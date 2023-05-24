The general position of the social housing sector not to provide floor coverings in properties at point of let is at odds with the core purpose of social housing. We estimate that around 80% of social properties are let without floor coverings and when floor coverings are provided, the driver to do so is usually to meet the landlord’s need and not the tenants’ need.

Altair has been commissioned by Longleigh Foundation to conduct a three-year research project in relation to the provision of floor coverings in social housing.

The research focuses on the current sector position, tenants’ experience, landlords’ experience and the role of the regulator with a view to create a case for regulatory change as well as articulating a business case for the sector, with associated cost-benefit analysis for the provision of floor coverings at point of let.

We’re building on the good work already done: the ‘Floored’ research by Tai Pawb and Tpas in Wales and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s research conducted by Altair in ‘From House to Home’. Our first learning report, Scene Setting, has been released this month.