Triple Point Social Housing REIT, which invests in homes aimed primarily at young adults with care needs, told the stock market of its plans on Tuesday, as it looks to “address the persistent discount of the company’s share price”.

The REIT currently owns nearly 500 homes around the UK and has a net asset value of £439m for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Triple Point told the stock market: “The board believes that the discount to net asset value per ordinary share (NAV) at which the company’s shares currently trade materially undervalues the company and its portfolio.”

The initial share buyback programme will look to raise up to a maximum amount of £5m.