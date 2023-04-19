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Social housing real estate investment trust reveals multimillion-pound share buyback

News19.04.23by Stephen Delahunty

A social housing real estate investment trust (REIT) has announced a £5m share buyback programme alongside a potential property sell-off. 

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LinkedIn IHA social housing REIT has announced a £5m share buyback programme alongside a potential property sell-off #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHTriple Point Social Housing REIT told the stock market it is looking to to “address the persistent discount of the company's share price” #UKhousing

Triple Point Social Housing REIT, which invests in homes aimed primarily at young adults with care needs, told the stock market of its plans on Tuesday, as it looks to “address the persistent discount of the company’s share price”.

The REIT currently owns nearly 500 homes around the UK and has a net asset value of £439m for the year ended 31 December 2022. 

Triple Point told the stock market: “The board believes that the discount to net asset value per ordinary share (NAV) at which the company’s shares currently trade materially undervalues the company and its portfolio.”

The initial share buyback programme will look to raise up to a maximum amount of £5m. 

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Investment trust to pass 7% rent cap on to providers of specialised supported housingInvestment trust to pass 7% rent cap on to providers of specialised supported housing
Provider failed to pay all rent due to Triple Point in second half of last yearProvider failed to pay all rent due to Triple Point in second half of last year

Chris Phillips, chair of Triple Point, said: “The board and the company’s investment manager remain focused on delivering value to shareholders, and we are taking proactive measures to address the persistent discount of the Company’s share price compared to the prevailing NAV.”

US-based real estate firm CBRE has been appointed to market a portfolio of the fund’s properties.

Should any sale proceed, Triple Point said it will look to return capital to shareholders through an extension of the share buyback scheme.

Mr Phillips added: “We expect the sale of a portfolio of properties, subject to market conditions and pricing, to deliver shareholder value and are confident that, at current share price levels, the net impact of the share buyback programme will be accretive to the company’s NAV and will benefit dividend cover.”

Last month, Triple Point revealed its decision to voluntarily pass the 7% rent cap on to its specialised supported housing providers despite the rise not being applicable to this type of accommodation.

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