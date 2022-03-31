Social housing reforms branded ‘wishy washy’ as tenants call for firmer timeline

Inside Housing has spoken to a number of campaigners and tenant bodies about the reforms announced by the government on Tuesday that seek to implement the policies laid out in the Social Housing White Paper published in 2020.

While the content of the reforms was broadly welcomed, many people have expressed their frustration that the government has not provided a timeline for legislative changes – almost five years after the Grenfell Tower fire.

Jenny Osborne, chief executive of tenant engagement organisation Tpas, said the measures are a useful update for the sector to show that intent is still firmly in place but said the “proof is in the pudding”.

She added: “The lack of a fixed timeline for all the necessary legislation to happen concerns us. We are keen to see that legislation as soon as possible and particularly the guidance that goes with any new standards so we can really see what this will all mean in practice.

“We are frustrated with how long this is taking, even though we know lots of things are happening. We can’t understand why it’s not managing to get into a legislative slot yet, but we do expect that there’s probably lots going on behind the scenes.”

Tuesday’s announcement included a series of legislative clauses that outline how the government will carry forward the proposals set out in the white paper. However, ministers failed to commit to a timeline for introducing the legislation, stating that it would happen “when parliamentary time allows”.

The legal clauses include a broadening of the Regulator for Social Housing’s (RSH) remit to allow it to regulate landlords’ performance when it comes to repairs and tenant satisfaction. Currently, the English regulator is largely focused on financial and governance issues.