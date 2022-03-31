Social housing reforms branded ‘wishy washy’ as tenants call for firmer timeline

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Tenant campaign groups have said they are concerned the government has still failed to provide a timescale for the implementation of its post-Grenfell social housing reforms and branded ministers’ most recent announcement on the issue “wishy washy”.
Inside Housing has spoken to a number of campaigners and tenant bodies about the reforms announced by the government on Tuesday that seek to implement the policies laid out in the Social Housing White Paper published in 2020.
While the content of the reforms was broadly welcomed, many people have expressed their frustration that the government has not provided a timeline for legislative changes – almost five years after the Grenfell Tower fire.
Jenny Osborne, chief executive of tenant engagement organisation Tpas, said the measures are a useful update for the sector to show that intent is still firmly in place but said the “proof is in the pudding”.
She added: “The lack of a fixed timeline for all the necessary legislation to happen concerns us. We are keen to see that legislation as soon as possible and particularly the guidance that goes with any new standards so we can really see what this will all mean in practice.
“We are frustrated with how long this is taking, even though we know lots of things are happening. We can’t understand why it’s not managing to get into a legislative slot yet, but we do expect that there’s probably lots going on behind the scenes.”
Tuesday’s announcement included a series of legislative clauses that outline how the government will carry forward the proposals set out in the white paper. However, ministers failed to commit to a timeline for introducing the legislation, stating that it would happen “when parliamentary time allows”.
The legal clauses include a broadening of the Regulator for Social Housing’s (RSH) remit to allow it to regulate landlords’ performance when it comes to repairs and tenant satisfaction. Currently, the English regulator is largely focused on financial and governance issues.
The government also announced a new commitment to set up a resident panel made up of roughly 250 tenants across England, as well as a plan to name and shame landlords that fail to meet standards.
But the announcement comes almost a year and a half after the Social Housing White Paper was published and more than four years after the Social Housing Green Paper.
Darren Hartley, chief executive of Taroe Trust, said that while it was good to see progress, the delays so far had been “inexcusable”.
He said: “It’s great to finally see some substantive progress and further details of the reforms to be implemented. The delays to get to this stage are inexcusable and things are far from over the line. The legislation needs to get on the statute book swiftly so that real change can be implemented.”
Rob Gershon, a tenant campaigner who sat on Shelter’s commission for the future of social housing post-Grenfell, said: “I expected something a little bit more solid. All along it hasn’t quite had the urgency or attention it’s needed. It seems to have improved with each successive secretary of state.
“This has a bit of the mark of [housing secretary Michael Gove] on it, in that there is some detail and it sort of focuses on what can be done in the law, but it just feels lacklustre. It’s almost like ‘here’s something, we’re doing something, please leave us alone.’
“It’s more about the outcomes for me and I’m not sure we’re near any yet. Positive, but all feels a bit wishy washy.”
James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing, described the plans as “demonstrable progress on the road to implementing the recommendations”.
He added: “Yes, we would have liked to have seen this sooner, a timeline would have been welcome, but the key is that it’s done right.”
On the resident panel, Mr Hartley said that anything to increase the ability of residents to have their voices heard at a national policy level needs to be welcomed, but administering it will bring logistical challenges.
The government has said it will hold “at least” six meetings with the resident panel. The panel will only be allowed to discuss the current reforms, while other topics such as housing waiting lists or the development of social housing will not be permitted.
Mr Hartley said: “The commitment is only to six meetings at this stage, and while it is good to see some scope for residents to shape the agenda, the focus remains fairly narrow on the proposed measures of reform.
“The resident panel cannot be seen as a substitute for a legislative backed resident led national tenant platform where residents set the agenda for influence on the things that really matter to them over the long term.”
Catherine Ryder, director of policy and research at the National Housing Federation, said she would like to see the panel go beyond the commitment of six meetings.
She said: “The resident panel is a good idea but will need resources and infrastructure in place to see it work, and we would like to see it become a long-standing voice for tenants.”
A government spokesperson said: "We have listened to residents and are working to reform the sector, as set out in our Social Housing White Paper.
“We have already given the Housing Ombudsman stronger powers to investigate complaints and we’ve created a new resident panel to allow tenants of social housing to share their views directly with government.
"We are committed to introducing legislation to enable regulatory reform as soon as possible, as demonstrated by our recently published draft clauses."
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories