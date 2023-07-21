Coming more than six years after its catalyst the Grenfell Tower fire, the act will herald a new era of stringent consumer regulation for the social housing sector.

The reforms are a direct result of the Grenfell disaster, which claimed the lives of 72 people.

Changes to social housing regulation were first proposed in the wake of the tragedy after it was discovered that the repeated fire safety concerns of residents in the tower were ignored by their landlord, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation.

The act introduces many new obligations landlords will have to follow, while giving more powers to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) and the Housing Ombudsman.

It introduces ‘Ofsted-like’ inspections of providers, carried out by the RSH, with as little as 48 hours’ notice, while the RSH can now order landlords to carry out emergency remedial work and issue unlimited fines.

The act also allows the RSH to issue social landlords with ‘performance improvement plan notices’ if they fail to meet standards, if there is a risk they will fail to meet standards and if they fail to provide documents or information the RSH has asked for.