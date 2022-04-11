Social Housing Regulation Bill: are the government’s reforms enough to transform the sector?

Will the government’s new reform package be enough to rebalance the landlord-tenant relationship? @StephenD_ unpicks the proposals #UKhousing

Inside Housing dives into the announcement to see what the sector thinks.

The government has promised that the latest changes will improve the way social housing is regulated and encourage greater engagement with tenants, but will it live up to these expectations?

Both social landlords and residents have been eagerly waiting on ministers to take the next step on this work, with the changes set to transform the way they operate.

The announcement came almost a year-and-a-half after the Social Housing White Paper was published and more than four years since the preceding Social Housing Green Paper was first launched.

The government recently published an update on its plan to transform the social housing sector following the Grenfell Tower fire.

In 2020, the 76-page Social Housing White Paper set out a range of policies that the government vowed to bring forward to realign the relationship between social landlords and tenants after the Grenfell Tower fire shone a light on the way that residents’ concerns often go ignored.

At the heart of the paper was a plan to broaden the remit of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) to allow it to be more proactive on consumer matters such as disrepair and safety, while also measuring tenant satisfaction.

While many of the changes outlined in the white paper have been put in motion over the past year-and-a-half, ministers are yet to lay the legislation that will put these changes into law.

Since coming into post last September, housing secretary Michael Gove has repeatedly promised that an announcement was coming this spring. At the end of last month, we finally got to see what his department has come up with.

The government’s latest announcement consisted of three main parts: a new national resident panel, a plan to name and shame landlords, and publishing draft legislative clauses.

Resident panel

The announcement of a resident panel came as somewhat of a surprise, as the promise to set up some kind of tenant body was notably absent from the Social Housing White Paper.

Perhaps in response to this criticism of the white paper, ministers have now promised to set up a resident panel made up of 250 tenants across England, who will scrutinise the various measures being put forward as part of this package of reforms.

Any social housing tenant will be able to apply to be on the panel, with applications closing at the end of April.

The government has said it will hold “at least” six meetings with the panel. However, topics that are not included in the current package of reforms, such as housing waiting lists or the development of social housing, will not be up for discussion.

In a comment piece for Inside Housing, homelessness and rough sleeping minister Eddie Hughes promises that the panel will “have a hotline into government” and “will be empowered to not only share their experiences, but also to shape our efforts to reform the sector”.

However, tenant bodies and campaigners have expressed concerns about the government’s proposals, which they say fall short of the level of representation they were hoping for.

“There’s still a long way to go to get to anything that resembles a national tenants’ voice, which is what we’ve been calling for, along with many others,” says Jenny Osbourne, chief executive of tenant engagement organisation Tpas.

Ms Osbourne is concerned that the agenda has been restricted to the issues that were laid out in the white paper, as she believes tenants will want to talk about other issues, such as social housing supply, rent increases, allocation and stigma.

“I know that’s what it’s been set up for, but I think a lot of the other things are very important to tenants. It’s something they will have to think about,” she says.

Catherine Ryder, director of policy and research at the National Housing Federation, thinks the panel is a “good idea”, but would also “like to see it become a long-standing voice for tenants”, going beyond the original commitment of six meetings.

This will need “resources and infrastructure in place to make it work”, she adds.

James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing, also supports the idea of a panel, but again raises the point that it must have “the right support and funding”.

Meanwhile, Richard Hill, vice-chair of the G15 and chief executive of One Housing, warns that the sector cannot rely solely on formal panels and surveys to ensure that tenants are listened to and treated with respect by their housing provider.

“It has to be at the heart of every interaction we have with our residents,” he explains. “Otherwise, despite all the investment we make in people’s homes and the commitment I know people across our sector have to making a difference for our residents, we will have woefully missed the point.”