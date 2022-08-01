Social Housing Regulation Bill: how will the changes improve tenant engagement?

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The Social Housing Regulation Bill has promised to rebalance the relationship between tenants and landlords. Stephen Delahunty looks at whether it will have the desired effect
When the government published its long-awaited Social Housing Regulation Bill in June, it promised to rebalance the relationship between landlords and tenants by bringing a number of reforms into law.
Changes to social housing regulation were first proposed in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster in June 2017, after it emerged that residents in the tower repeatedly raised fire safety concerns but were ignored by their landlord, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation.
Some tenant groups have described the changes as a “step in the right direction”, but there is some concern the bill does not go far enough on tenant engagement.
At the heart of the bill is a plan to broaden the remit of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) to allow it to be more proactive on consumer matters such as disrepair and safety. However, there are also a number of reforms in place to try to get landlords to listen to their tenants and encourage greater transparency by landlords.
The government has promised that the latest changes will move the dial on how landlords interact with tenants and try to stop what happened in the lead-up to the Grenfell Tower fire. But do the plans to encourage greater engagement live up to these expectations? Inside Housing has asked the sector what it thinks.
One of the key changes in the Social Housing Regulation Bill is the requirement that the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) must set up an advisory panel, made up of representatives of social housing tenants, social landlords and their lenders, councils, the Greater London Authority, Homes England and the housing secretary. Panel members will provide the RSH with information and advice on anything related to its work that “could have a significant impact” on social landlords or the provision of social housing.
Leslie Channon, a consultant at the Taroe Trust – a charity working to influence housing policy and improve services for tenants – says it is a step in the right direction as it effectively puts associations that have not been listening to tenants “on notice”.
Direct line to government
The need for improving tenant engagement is something “we’ve been waiting on boards to talk about for a long time”, adds Jenny Osbourne, chief executive of tenant engagement organisation Tpas.
She describes the advisory panel as “interesting” even though it stops short of becoming a permanent national representative body for tenants, as some in the sector have previously called for.
In the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, there was work put in to create a national tenant voice, through the A Voice for Tenants steering group. However, those behind the body accused the government of slow progress and eventually had to stop its work.
Ms Osbourne is pleased that there will be a more direct line into government and the regulator, but says it must provide a forum where honest conversations can happen. “There’s nothing like the unfiltered voice of tenants, and I think that’s something that the regulator is going to have to think about with this advisory panel,” she says.
Shelter says the proposals need to go further, and is backing the establishment of a national tenants’ union, to represent the views of tenants on a local, regional and national level. Without such an organisation, it argues, there are concerns that plans to improve engagement could be lost.
“I fear that five years down the line, we’re still going to be sitting here with all of these same problems, and people will be scratching their heads wondering why things haven’t changed”
“What has made it through to the proposed legislation is a bit thin,” says Rob Gershon, a tenant campaigner who sat on a special Shelter commission for the future of social housing post-Grenfell.
“It might be fleshed out if and when it goes through its parliamentary process, but the earlier green paper and charter recognised that existing engagement models often get in the way of actual landlord accountability,” he says.
“To add to this, all engagement outside a couple of exemplar organisations is connected to landlord-led models around membership organisations. This whole environment has been part of the problem of the ‘power imbalance’ prior to now.”
Suzanne Muna, secretary at the Social Housing Action Campaign – a network of tenants, residents, workers and activists in housing associations and co-operatives – likened the changes to rearranging the deck chairs on a sinking ship. She says: “I fear that five years down the line, we’re still going to be sitting here with all of these same problems, and people will be scratching their heads wondering why things haven’t changed.”
Removal of the ‘serious detriment’ test
Part of the plans to improve tenant engagement is the drive to improve consumer standards across the board. This includes the removal of the ‘serious detriment’ test, which blocked the RSH from intervening over consumer standards unless it suspects tenants are at risk of serious harm. This measure marks an effective reversal of the abolition of the Tenant Services Authority – the regulatory agency of registered providers of social housing in England – in 2012, enacted by the coalition government.
While the bill proposes ‘Ofsted-style’ inspections for landlords, there is no provision for proactive, regular inspections to allow the regulator to check that associations are complying with consumer standards.
Specific reactive inspections will also take place where the RSH is concerned about possible system issues.
For Shelter, the removal of this test was the most important part of the bill, however there is still some uncertainty as to what ‘serious detriment’ actually means.
“An overflowing toilet, a lack of hot water or heating, concerns about the safety of external cladding post-Grenfell are all urgent,” Ms Channon explains. “But different repairs and maintenance teams will vary in terms of what they consider an emergency.”
“What about those landlords who don’t comply with a judgement? Some of the really big ones feel that they are, with some justification in my view, beyond the reach of the court”
There is some clarity in the bill, with consumer standards including home (quality, repairs, maintenance), tenancy (allocations, exchanges, terms), neighbourhood and community, and tenant involvement and empowerment.
For tenant groups, it is important to ensure the standards are both measurable and deliverable to tenants, but Ms Muna says that setting standards around these themes was just “window dressing” without strengthening accountability and access to justice. She says that for most tenants, taking issues to the RSH, or the ombudsman, or a tribunal, is still very difficult. “What about those landlords who don’t comply with a judgement?” she says. “Some of the really big ones feel that they are, with some justification in my view, beyond the reach of the court.”
The bill does make provisions to address some of Ms Muna’s concerns, such as giving the RSH powers to issue unlimited fines, and enter properties with only 48 hours’ notice, down from 28 days. The regulator can also make emergency repairs where there is a serious risk to tenants, with landlords footing the bill.
Ms Muna called for bigger sanctions against associations, especially repeat offenders. “I think we have reached a level with many of these big providers where they are only accountable to city financiers.”
Shelter says that the stronger enforcement powers outlined in the bill, such as removing the cap on fines for non-compliance, are important, but these proposals should be strengthened to allow the regulator to regularly inspect landlords, with a regulation-making power to set out the frequency of inspections.
The challenge for the Housing Ombudsman will be to bridge this gap between engagement and accountability.
It was not only the regulator that has increased powers under the new bill – the Housing Ombudsman has been granted some powers, too.
Its new powers, which were first given in October 2020, include the ability to refer more cases to the regulator and to issue complaint-handling failure orders against poorly performing landlords.
The purpose of a complaint-handling failure order is to ensure that a landlord’s process is accessible and consistent, and that it enables the timely progression of complaints for residents, as set out in the Housing Ombudsman’s complaint-handling code.
“What we can’t pretend is that tenants haven’t been trying to engage and complain for years. They’ve just not been listened to. That’s the fact”
The bill puts into law the code of practice and allows the watchdog to order a landlord to review its policies on specific issues.
The ombudsman told Inside Housing that the bill also provides wider powers for the ombudsman’s orders to promote learning, extending fairness beyond an individual complaint for the benefit of all residents by preventing service failure on the same issues.
Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, says: “Putting the ombudsman’s code on a statutory footing, as set out in the bill, will help to ensure that landlords develop a positive complaint-handling culture for the benefit of residents, enabling them to be heard and understood.”
Are the changes radical enough?
So, will the changes in the bill improve tenant engagement and, more importantly, the lives of residents?
Kwajo Tweneboa, who has been running a high-profile campaign exposing underperforming social landlords, believes it will foster some positive change.
He says: “I believe it will definitely change tenant engagement. Having said that, what we can’t pretend is that tenants haven’t been trying to engage and complain for years. They’ve just not been listened to. That’s the fact. It’s great there will be more options now, but this regulation bill is far from complete and more needs to be done to make it as strong as it needs to be in order to really benefit tenants for generations to come.”
Mr Gershon expressed concern that the bill is not radical enough to bring about the cultural change the sector needs, and Ms Muna said that her members are preparing for what the bill might be lacking.
“We’re already seeing quite a big rise in the rent and service charge strikes, and we have had conversations with other tenant groups about a nationwide rent and service charge strike,” she says. “It’s only the collective power of tenants and residents on a large scale that will change things.”
Join us at this leading one-day event designed to help landlords and tenants achieve meaningful engagement following the Social Housing White Paper sector reforms, covering culture change, co-production and how to engage tenants on climate change, building safety, disrepair and more.
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