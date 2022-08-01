Social Housing Regulation Bill: how will the changes improve tenant engagement?

The Social Housing Regulation Bill has promised to rebalance the relationship between tenants and landlords. @StephenD_ looks at whether it will have the desired effect #UKhousing

The government has promised that the latest changes will move the dial on how landlords interact with tenants and try to stop what happened in the lead-up to the Grenfell Tower fire. But do the plans to encourage greater engagement live up to these expectations? Inside Housing has asked the sector what it thinks.

At the heart of the bill is a plan to broaden the remit of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) to allow it to be more proactive on consumer matters such as disrepair and safety. However, there are also a number of reforms in place to try to get landlords to listen to their tenants and encourage greater transparency by landlords.

Some tenant groups have described the changes as a “step in the right direction”, but there is some concern the bill does not go far enough on tenant engagement.

Changes to social housing regulation were first proposed in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster in June 2017, after it emerged that residents in the tower repeatedly raised fire safety concerns but were ignored by their landlord, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation.

When the government published its long-awaited Social Housing Regulation Bill in June, it promised to rebalance the relationship between landlords and tenants by bringing a number of reforms into law.

One of the key changes in the Social Housing Regulation Bill is the requirement that the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) must set up an advisory panel, made up of representatives of social housing tenants, social landlords and their lenders, councils, the Greater London Authority, Homes England and the housing secretary. Panel members will provide the RSH with information and advice on anything related to its work that “could have a significant impact” on social landlords or the provision of social housing.

Leslie Channon, a consultant at the Taroe Trust – a charity working to influence housing policy and improve services for tenants – says it is a step in the right direction as it effectively puts associations that have not been listening to tenants “on notice”.

Direct line to government

The need for improving tenant engagement is something “we’ve been waiting on boards to talk about for a long time”, adds Jenny Osbourne, chief executive of tenant engagement organisation Tpas.

She describes the advisory panel as “interesting” even though it stops short of becoming a permanent national representative body for tenants, as some in the sector have previously called for.

In the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, there was work put in to create a national tenant voice, through the A Voice for Tenants steering group. However, those behind the body accused the government of slow progress and eventually had to stop its work.

Ms Osbourne is pleased that there will be a more direct line into government and the regulator, but says it must provide a forum where honest conversations can happen. “There’s nothing like the unfiltered voice of tenants, and I think that’s something that the regulator is going to have to think about with this advisory panel,” she says.

Shelter says the proposals need to go further, and is backing the establishment of a national tenants’ union, to represent the views of tenants on a local, regional and national level. Without such an organisation, it argues, there are concerns that plans to improve engagement could be lost.

“I fear that five years down the line, we’re still going to be sitting here with all of these same problems, and people will be scratching their heads wondering why things haven’t changed”

“What has made it through to the proposed legislation is a bit thin,” says Rob Gershon, a tenant campaigner who sat on a special Shelter commission for the future of social housing post-Grenfell.

“It might be fleshed out if and when it goes through its parliamentary process, but the earlier green paper and charter recognised that existing engagement models often get in the way of actual landlord accountability,” he says.

“To add to this, all engagement outside a couple of exemplar organisations is connected to landlord-led models around membership organisations. This whole environment has been part of the problem of the ‘power imbalance’ prior to now.”

Suzanne Muna, secretary at the Social Housing Action Campaign – a network of tenants, residents, workers and activists in housing associations and co-operatives – likened the changes to rearranging the deck chairs on a sinking ship. She says: “I fear that five years down the line, we’re still going to be sitting here with all of these same problems, and people will be scratching their heads wondering why things haven’t changed.”