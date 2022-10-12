Social Housing Regulation Bill will not be dropped, DLUHC confirms

The Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said it had “no plans” to axe the post-Grenfell legislation currently under consideration by the House of Lords.

The rebuttal was issued in response to a tweet by Daniel Hewitt, an ITV correspondent, which said the government was “reviewing whether to continue” with the bill.

But while the bill might be safe, there was little to dispel fears that a long-promised ban on no-fault eviction is due to be scrapped.