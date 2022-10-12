Social Housing Regulation Bill will not be dropped, DLUHC confirms

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The government has denied reports that it is shelving the Social Housing Regulation Bill, as it seeks to damp down speculation over its latest reforms.
The Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said it had “no plans” to axe the post-Grenfell legislation currently under consideration by the House of Lords.
The rebuttal was issued in response to a tweet by Daniel Hewitt, an ITV correspondent, which said the government was “reviewing whether to continue” with the bill.
But while the bill might be safe, there was little to dispel fears that a long-promised ban on no-fault eviction is due to be scrapped.
The Times reported today that, despite being a manifesto promise, the ban on Section 21 notices was no longer a “priority” and could be delayed or even scrapped. The DLUHC has not denied it.
The apparent U-turn on no-fault evictions has been widely condemned. Shelter, the housing charity, said it would “pour fuel on the housing emergency and make thousands homeless”.
According to recent government figures, nearly 20,000 households in England were made homeless this way in 2021/22, up from almost 9,000 the previous financial year.
The housing reforms are part of a set of measures suggested by Simon Clarke, secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, to boost housebuilding and fuel economic growth, The Times reported.
The reforms also reheat plans to slash affordable housing quotas by raising the threshold above which developers are required to contribute, from 10 homes to 50.
This was proposed two years ago by Boris Johnson, the prime minister at the time, before being ditched after analysis showed it would lead to 30,000 fewer affordable homes being built over five years.
The housing secretary is also understood to be looking at further roll-outs of permitted development rights (PDR) and unblocking the “perverse” planning backlog of around 100,000 homes caused by rules designed to stop the pollution of rivers and waterways.
Elsewhere, the government has revealed plans for a series of “investment zones” across the country, where planning processes would be “streamlined” and businesses handed big tax breaks.
A DLUHC spokesperson said: “There are no plans to drop the social housing bill, which is progressing through parliament.
“The government is committed to exploring policies that build the homes people need, deliver new jobs, support economic development and boost local economies.”
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