Social housing residents contribute almost £28bn to London's economy, new G15 report finds

The report seeks to highlight that social housing residents contribute to London’s economy more than is often recognised in public debate.

It draws on new analysis from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), which estimated that those living in social housing contributed £27.8bn in economic output in 2024.

The research also found that 65% of employed social housing residents work in key worker occupations, compared with around 40% of London’s general workforce.

This includes jobs in hospitals, schools, transport, care services and construction.

Even when using a conservative methodology, the report said, the economic contribution generated by social housing tenants outweighs the value of housing benefit received by a factor of more than nine to one.