Social housing residents must not lose out in the Autumn Statement

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Social housing residents are on the frontlines of the cost of living crisis, and there are not enough resources to alleviate the problems stacking up, says Matt Bayliss
As winter approaches, more and more of our resources are being directed into helping our residents cope with the steep and sudden increases in the cost of living. Our fear is, no matter how hard we work, it is not going to be enough.
At the L&Q Foundation, we are actively engaged in supporting residents and working with a network of community organisations. Our employment support team helps people maximise their earning potential, while our tenancy sustainment team supports those in financial difficulty by making sure they are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to. We also offer a debt advice and financial capability service, Pound Advice, which helps residents manage their finances. We invest in educational and training programmes to improve people’s prospects and create opportunities.
All of this is founded in our social purpose – social housing should be a springboard to a better life.
However, since the start of April, the rate at which we issue food bank vouchers has trebled. Our services are working harder than ever, but we are finding that the support we can offer is more stretched.
While we can help residents increase their incomes or resolve debts, there is simply not enough to cover the amount that they are losing as they struggle to pay for the basics like food and heating. Cold and hungry people are less likely to achieve their full potential in education and employment, hindering their future chances and the UK’s growth ambitions. This is inevitably going to translate to an increase in health problems and excess deaths.
We surveyed our residents earlier this year and found that 60% expect that they will have to choose between heating and eating this winter. Modelling by our research team shows that much larger numbers of residents, many of whom have never needed financial support in the past, will now find themselves in unsustainable situations.
“The government’s freeze on the energy price cap is welcome, but we are still concerned it won’t be enough to protect the most vulnerable, including families with small children and disabled people who rely on electrical equipment”
Some residents are used to these challenges and are very good at managing budgets and accessing support. However, the time has come where there is nothing left to cut and nowhere to go apart from cutting back on the very basics that are needed to survive.
Other residents who are new to this are likely to feel lost and confused. They are not used to struggling and asking for help, and we are doing our very best to reach them and let them know what help we can offer.
The government’s freeze on the energy price cap is welcome, but we are still concerned it won’t be enough to protect the most vulnerable, including families with small children and disabled people who rely on electrical equipment.
The cap is only in place for a few months, and while the government says new plans are coming, our residents face more uncertainty. Around two-thirds – more than 39,000 – of our social renting residents are on Universal Credit, as well as many people who rely on legacy benefits. The government has still not confirmed that benefits will be uplifted in line with inflation.
“We know the long-term solution to bringing down bills: well-insulated and energy-efficient homes. But we live in the present”
Like many others in the social housing sector, we are actively working to bring energy bills down for residents. We are giving out fuel vouchers and advising on how to minimise unnecessary energy usage.
Under our Healthy Homes programme, we have visited more than 6,800 homes in the past year, including the offer of energy advice and making sure that residents have optimised their boiler, heating and radiator settings. Next year, we will start a major retrofit programme to start bringing all our properties up to an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C.
We know the long-term solution to bringing down bills: well-insulated and energy-efficient homes. But we live in the present. When the government unveils its spending plans on 17 November, we hope to see a sustained commitment to help those struggling to meet their energy bills, and benefits uplifted in line with inflation.
Poverty reduces opportunity and productivity, and no one should be forced into subsistence this winter. Instead, we need security, certainty and support that will enable us to build a brighter future.
Matt Bayliss, head of independent lives services, L&Q Foundation
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