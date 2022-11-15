Social housing residents must not lose out in the Autumn Statement

As winter approaches, more and more of our resources are being directed into helping our residents cope with the steep and sudden increases in the cost of living. Our fear is, no matter how hard we work, it is not going to be enough.

At the L&Q Foundation, we are actively engaged in supporting residents and working with a network of community organisations. Our employment support team helps people maximise their earning potential, while our tenancy sustainment team supports those in financial difficulty by making sure they are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to. We also offer a debt advice and financial capability service, Pound Advice, which helps residents manage their finances. We invest in educational and training programmes to improve people’s prospects and create opportunities.

All of this is founded in our social purpose – social housing should be a springboard to a better life.

However, since the start of April, the rate at which we issue food bank vouchers has trebled. Our services are working harder than ever, but we are finding that the support we can offer is more stretched.