Social housing sector to get equal access to new remediation funding of £1bn

The change was confirmed in the Spending Review document published after the chancellor Rachel Reeves finished speaking in parliament earlier today.

The change will come with £1bn of new investment between 2026-27 and 2029- 30.

The document states: “The funding will accelerate the remediation of social housing, by giving social housing providers equal access to government funding as private building owners.

“This will support providers of social housing to supply more affordable homes, while also improving the living conditions of tenants.”