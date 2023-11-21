Builders are expected to start work on 7,531 social homes in 2024, a 7% rise on the 2023 figure of 7,067, analysts at Glenigan said.

Improved funding for affordable housing projects is set to stimulate the sector, with another 5% rise forecast for 2025.

High construction costs over the past two years have constrained development activity in 2023, with housing associations forced to reappraise the viability of new projects.