Social housing tenants need ongoing mental healthcare access

It’s important that this is available on site – a large proportion of our tenants cannot drive and find it difficult to access public transport for various reasons. And many don’t ask for help, even when they need it most.

If we bring mental health services to our communities, the take-up is much greater and thus difficult to miss, which means regular, high-quality one-to-one and group sessions and workshops to cater for a variety of people.

It also means our professionals can be better informed and provide crucial support in between sessions, and helps those struggling to know where to seek help outside of the arranged times and, perhaps most importantly, have more confidence to do so as they are more familiar with talking.

“Our ultimate aim as a provider of social housing is to provide better lives for people in need”

According to the charity Mind in research conducted in 2018, approximately one in three people in social housing have a mental health condition and 43% of those reporting a mental health condition in social housing felt their condition was deteriorating where they currently live. Given the pandemic and housing crisis, I think it’s safe to say these figures will have risen in the years since.

Our ultimate aim as a provider of social housing is to provide better lives for people in need. While many of our services include physical, educational and community support to adults and families in our developments, mental health is a crucial part of the programme and simply cannot be overlooked.

We recognise that we are in a fortunate position to be able to offer services like this ourselves because we are a private investor and have taken this decision ourselves to place our own funding for the good of our tenants. Many others won’t have the finances to do this.

But it’s something that needs looking at large scale from a public funding point of view, too – mental health is in crisis in the UK and this is an obvious and crucial place to start.

Deborah Stainforth, community engagement officer, Abode Living