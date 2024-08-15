Social housing veteran Keith Simpson dies aged 80

Mr Simpson spent 50 years working in the housing sector and celebrated his 80th birthday in November.

He spent the first part of his career at local authorities including Sheffield, Peterborough and the London Borough of Islington, specialising in repairs and maintenance.

In 1994, he set up his own consultancy, Just Housing, which advises landlords on transforming and creating direct labour organisations. Just Housing’s clients include Midland Heart, Futures Housing Group and Shal.

Four years later, he founded a trade body for social landlords that employ their own trade staff for repairs and maintenance. The Direct Works forum now represents over 120 organisations across the UK.