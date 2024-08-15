Social housing veteran Keith Simpson dies aged 80

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Keith Simpson, a social housing veteran who founded Just Housing and the Direct Works forum, has died.
Mr Simpson spent 50 years working in the housing sector and celebrated his 80th birthday in November.
He spent the first part of his career at local authorities including Sheffield, Peterborough and the London Borough of Islington, specialising in repairs and maintenance.
In 1994, he set up his own consultancy, Just Housing, which advises landlords on transforming and creating direct labour organisations. Just Housing’s clients include Midland Heart, Futures Housing Group and Shal.
Four years later, he founded a trade body for social landlords that employ their own trade staff for repairs and maintenance. The Direct Works forum now represents over 120 organisations across the UK.
He retired from full-time work in 2016, but continued to champion housing issues, including what he called “the inevitable move” to factory-built modular housing, and the scaling-up of skills and training for retrofits.
Direct Works wrote on Linkedin: “It is with much sadness that we share the passing of Direct Works’ founder, Keith Simpson, who died on 7 August.
“Keith will be remembered by his many friends and colleagues for his passionate interest in supporting and mentoring young people – particularly in designing and delivering professional training programmes to encourage new talent into the sector.
“On behalf of all the team, our thoughts are with Keith’s family and friends. We will continue to honour his legacy at Direct Works where his humour, kindness and commitment continue to inspire us.”
Kevin McCarthy, director of Just Housing, said Mr Simpson was his “great friend and business partner”.
Mr Simpson’s daughter, Louisa, who is a strategic funds programme manager at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “It’s a really tough time for us all and we’ll miss Dad hugely. It is, however, fabulous to read how everyone has been influenced by the man I saw as my most honest critic and greatest advocate.”
Ruth Cooke, chief executive of housing association GreenSquareAccord, said: “I’m so very sorry to hear this. Keith was always an absolute joy to work with. I’m absolutely convinced that he will already be chatting to St Peter about some improvements he’s identified.”
Paul Bryan, deputy chief executive of Westward Housing Group, said: “No one tried harder to improve construction services in social housing. Those who didn’t follow his advice invariably regretted it.
“Yet Keith was always ready to re-offer help rather than judgement. He delivered a breakthrough seminar on rethinking repairs to a failing Dorset [direct labour organisation] in the early noughties. Little did he know I was quietly absorbing his wisdom that day, and along with a determined team, a great company arose following the vision he presented.”
John D’Souza, assistant director of property services at Riverside Group, said: “Keith was one of my heroes. I was his apprentice 38 years ago and we have stayed in contact ever since, where he has cheered me on and encouraged me to keep on making a difference in the sector.”
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